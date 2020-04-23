LIVE: Gov. McMaster hosts first ‘accelerateSC’ meeting focused on reopening state

By Laurel Mallory | April 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 2:58 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is bringing industry leaders together to discuss a plan for reopening the state’s economy after the threat of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.

The governor will lead the first meeting of “accelerateSC” at 2 p.m. Thursday. Watch the meeting live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.

The governor describes accelerateSC as “a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals, and local government officials.”

McMaster has already reopened numerous businesses but says residents still need to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This meeting comes at a time that many states are weighing the public health crisis of the coronavirus against the health of the economy.

A new AP-NORC poll shows the majority of adults support the restrictions in place to stop to the spread of the virus.

