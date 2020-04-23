Levine Cancer Institute delivers groceries and recipe cards to immunocompromised patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute launched a food delivery program for its patients to ensure they still get a nutritious meal without exposing themselves to COVID-19.
“One of the things we know, of course for cancer patients, is that food is medicine,” said Mellisa Wheeler, Administrative Director of Disparities and Outreach for Levine Cancer Institute. “We said we’ve got to do something pretty quickly here. Our patients can’t go long without good, nutritious food. Their treatment really takes a toll on their immune system and strength.”
Patients fighting cancer are more susceptible to contracting coronavirus and other ailments due to certain treatment therapies or cancer compromising their immune systems.
Last week, healthcare workers with Levine Cancer Institute began packing boxes with ingredients to make nutritious meals for patients.
“We got with our oncology dietitians and they developed recipes that are very cancer friendly. We put those in the box and all the ingredients for those,” Wheeler said.
The boxes of food and recipes are then delivered to the patient’s doorstep. Patients are notified by telephone when their box has arrived so there is no contact between patients and employees.
Tonya Fuller, who recently finished chemotherapy treatments at Levine Cancer Institute in January, says she is in remission from colon cancer but still has a compromised immune system from treatments.
“It is very scary for me. I hate even going outside to go to the grocery store,” Fuller said.
Levine Cancer Institute delivers a box of groceries on her doorstep each week, complete with meals for her and her four children.
“It is a blessing and they give good food,” Fuller said. “Not only do they put things in the box that I enjoy, they put things in the box that a child can enjoy.”
In addition to groceries, family members of Levine Cancer Institute employees are designing cards with words of encouragement to be delivered inside the boxes.
“They stuck a heart on it and the card says I’m amazing and I’m strong,” Fuller said.
“It’s been a real joy to be able to serve families, and to bring a bright spot in what have been some really dark days for individuals,” Wheeler said.
In six days, Levine Cancer Institute has delivered groceries to sixty families. The program was funded through a grant, so patients do not have to pay for the food delivered to them.
If you’re like to contribute to the program you can donate here: https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/lcicriticalimpact
For more information email: LCIOutreach@atriumhealth.org
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.