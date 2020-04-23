Gov. Cooper extends NC Stay at Home order through May 8: ‘We need more time’

View this post on Instagram

NC STAY AT HOME ORDER EXTENDED 🏠 Gov. Roy Cooper just extended North Carolina’s Stay at Home order through May 8. . “Our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet,” Cooper said, “We need more time.” . Gov. Cooper said he understands the state can’t stay at home forever and that this is not something that is sustainable long-term "but what we have to do is to ease back into it to make sure that this virus does not spike - which it very easily could do - overwhelming our hospitals.” . The order directs residents to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone. . Did Gov. Cooper make the right decision? 👍👎