Gov. Cooper to address coronavirus in NC as many wait for news of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address North Carolina’s Stay at Home order during a Thursday afternoon press conference, as many residents wait to learn when the state may begin to reopen.
Cooper is expected to speak publicly at 3 p.m. Watch live below.
There has been recent criticism over Cooper’s Stay at Home order, with at least one group holding protests each Tuesday in Raleigh. This week, hundreds with ReOpenNC showed up to protest the governor’s order aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.
Some are eagerly ready for businesses to reopen while others aren’t yet comfortable with a reopening.
“I know how frustrated and anxious people are about wanting to get back to school and wanting to get back to work,” Cooper said during a press conference hours after the protest, “and at the same time I know how anxious families are to make sure they are safe from this highly-contagious virus that can take lives.”
“We understand that we can’t stay at home forever and that this is not something that is sustainable long-term,” the governor said. “But what we have to do is to ease back into it to make sure that this virus does not spike - which it very easily could do - overwhelming our hospitals.”
The statewide Stay at Home order went into effect the last day of March and was initially set to last 30 days, until April 30, unless it was repealed, replaced, or rescinded by another executive order.
The order directs residents to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
Cooper pointed to other areas like New York and Italy where the hospitals were overwhelmed, and said health officials have modeling data to show what would happen if the restrictions were removed altogether.
Coronavirus-related deaths have surpassed this season’s flu deaths in North Carolina in less than a month. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of Health and Human Services, made the announcement Monday, when North Carolina was reporting 167 flu deaths and 179 COVID-19 deaths. The flu season began in September and North Carolina’s first coronavirus-related death wasn’t reported until March 21. The first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state was reported March 3.
“So in less than a month, we’ve already surpassed flu deaths for this year,” Cohen said. “COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the United States."
NCDHHS has reported multiple outbreaks at state nursing homes and residential care facilities.
Cohen says the death rate would have been worse without the aggressive action that was taken to slow the spread. “We’ve done hard and important work," Cohen said.
North Carolina health officials reported a total of 7,608 cases of coronavirus across 93 counties Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Eleven additional deaths were also reported across the state, bringing the total to 253.
“We know this virus is taking a toll on our economy and on our workforce,” Cooper said, “and we can’t lose sight of how this virus is impacting our families in North Carolina.”
During a previous press conference, Cooper said in order to ease the current restrictions, North Carolina needed to make progress in three areas: testing, tracing and monitoring COVID-19 trends.
“This virus is going to be with us until there is a vaccine, which may be a year or more away," Cooper said. "As we ease restrictions, we are going to enter a new normal.”
“Our efforts to flatten the curve are working. And that means we have saved lives. The stay at home orders are working, but we know our current situation is not sustainable in the long run,” Cooper said.
Experts said it would be “dangerous" to lift restrictions all at once.
RECOVERY
An accurate number of coronavirus recoveries has not been released in North Carolina. Cohen says scientists are working to determine a recovery number, but the problem is that some may define a recovery differently.
“How are we defining recovery? So how do we know – how do we document a recovery number?" Cohen said, reiterating a question that was asked to her. "We don’t all define recovery the same.”
Under a previous executive order signed by Cooper, all public K-12 schools were to remain closed until May 15.
