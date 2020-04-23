Get coffee, shop, help local business & addiction recovery all at one spot in Charlotte

When coronavirus hit, Community Matters Cafe transitioned their program to serve other nonprofits who needed help in the community by making thousands of meals to give away to groups like The Harvest Center.“We are a nonprofit that helps situationally homeless individuals and families. And so during this time, a lot of them have been affected tremendously by the pandemic and are having to stay home a lot more than they would have been previously,” said Terence Barber with The Harvest Center.