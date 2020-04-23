First Alert: Widespread showers with heavy thunderstorms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will continue through the midday hours, perhaps even heavy at times, but there’s nothing severe to be concerned about. The rain-cooled, damp air has set the stage for what now appears to be a very minimal severe weather threat later today.
With temperatures in the 50s and a warm front to our south struggling to come north, the trigger for widespread severe weather is just not there. While more showers and perhaps a heavier thunderstorm will be around through the evening hours, the threat for severe weather is slim, but possible in a few neighborhoods south and east of I-85. Temperatures may reach the lower 60s late today.
As the front plows east toward the coast, showers will taper down tonight with lows in the 50s.
Behind the front, Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s before another cool front approaches Saturday with a risk for a few more thunderstorms late in the day. High temperatures Saturday are forecast to be in the middle 70s before backing off to near 70° on Sunday.
Be safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
