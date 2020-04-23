First Alert: Heavier downpours & thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Light to moderate scattered showers will continue through the majority of the afternoon with some breaks in between.
A few thunderstorms could develop late this afternoon into the evening, along and south of the I-85 corridor. These storms will capable of producing gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning.
After sunset, rain and storm chances will gradually diminish through the remainder of the day. A few strangling showers could drift through the area early Friday morning. But by in the large, anticipate dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 70s for the final day of the workweek.
Our next rainmaker will be ushered in by an approaching cold front, Saturday. There is some uncertainty with the actual timing of the frontal passage, but downpours and strong storms will be possible from late morning through the afternoon.
Even with a significant chance for rain, high temperatures will likely reach into the upper 60s and lowers 70s Saturday. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Meanwhile, overnight lows will generally stay in the 50s from tonight through the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
