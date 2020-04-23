First Alert: 100% chance of rain, risk for severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert day. There’s a 100% chance of rain, but that doesn’t mean it will rain 100% of the time. Rain during the morning and midday hours will be fairly steady and perhaps even heavy at times, but there’s nothing severe to be concerned about early on.
The rain may taper down for a bit during the early afternoon hours before more showers and perhaps heavier thunderstorms move in for the late afternoon and evening hours. While a gusty thunderstorm is possible almost anywhere in the WBTV viewing area, it appears as if the greatest risk for severe weather will be along and south / east of I-85.
Temperatures today will start in the chilly 50s and only slowly push into the mid to upper 60s late in the day. As the front plows east toward the coast, showers and storms will continue tonight with lows in the 50s.
Behind the front, Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s before another cool front approaches Saturday with a risk for a few more thunderstorms late in the day. High temperatures Saturday are forecast to be in the middle 70s before backing off to near 70° on Sunday.
Be safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
