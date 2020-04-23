Duke doctor says health experts are finding new, concerning COVID-19 symptoms in some patients

Dr. Wolfe said, “So there’s clearly this storm of activity that’s sort of growing and evolving in some of the sickest individuals. Whether it actually translates into a markedly higher potential to clot or it’s just the indicator of the inflammatory response that’s going on. I don’t think we’re perfectly clear on that yet. So the way we’re sort of trying to tackle it here is to say look we’re not 100% sure what the real clinical implications of that are. So let’s treat these most inflamed most unwell individuals in the same way that we do other sick folks who come in with a higher risk. So for example, if you come into any major trauma center after a car accident, for example, your immobile you’ve got lots of injuries we know that group trauma patients have a higher risk of developing a clot so we treat them with blood thinners at low levels accordingly. Same here”