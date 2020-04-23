Drive-up COVID-19 tests to be conducted in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Next week, locations in Gaston County will have drive-up COVID-19 testing sites.
The tests, which start on Monday, April 27, will be conducted by Kintegra Health. The tests will be by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To make an appointment, call 704-874-3316.
On Monday, testing will be at St. John’s Baptist Church, on Bradford Heights Road. On Tuesday, tests will be at Kintegra Family Medicine, on North Highland Street. On Wednesday, it will be at Kintegra Family Medine, on West Hudson Boulevard. On Thursday, testing will be at Bradley Community Center, on Madena Street. On Friday, tests will be taken at Mt. Zion Restoration Church, on Crescent Lane.
Health officials are testing those with mild COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, temperatures about 100.4 degrees and those not feeling well.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.