Downtown Salisbury, Inc. debuts new, mobile-first website

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From City of Salisbury and Downtown Salisbury: In partnership with City of Salisbury staff, the development and design of the website was completed in-house, at no cost.
The website’s development process focused on two primary concerns: mobile-first design and better functionality for residents, visitors and local business/property owners. The new design takes into account that over 70% of people use their mobile phone to access the internet and those numbers are likely to grow.
The updated navigation provides clearly-organized content that is easy to access. The public can now add their events to the event calendar for review by DSI staff, and business listings can be managed directly by the business owners.
“I’m really proud of the hard work our staff, under the direction of Salisbury communications, put into debuting DSI’s new interactive, mobile-first website,” said Downtown Development Director Larissa Harper. “Included in the new downtown Salisbury website are interactive functions for business owners, property owners, as well as the public, who would like to post events that are happening within the downtown footprint, once the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. We’re excited for our downtown visitors to better navigate around our space, both online and in-person.”
In addition, DSI’s newsletter articles will be archived on the website and signing up to receive the newsletter emails each month is easy and fast. DSI staff will be constantly updating the website’s content with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters, announcements and more.
