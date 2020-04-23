Downtown Salisbury, Inc. debuts new, mobile-first website

“I’m really proud of the hard work our staff, under the direction of Salisbury communications, put into debuting DSI’s new interactive, mobile-first website,” said Downtown Development Director Larissa Harper. “Included in the new downtown Salisbury website are interactive functions for business owners, property owners, as well as the public, who would like to post events that are happening within the downtown footprint, once the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. We’re excited for our downtown visitors to better navigate around our space, both online and in-person.”