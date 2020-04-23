37 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mecklenburg Co., 1,377 cases confirmed

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials announced two new COVID-19 related death Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 37.
To date, 1,377 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says that three infants had been infected with coronavirus, and that all three have recovered.
“All of the infants have done well to date,” Harris said.
Harris said on Monday that health officials in Mecklenburg County have seen a slight increase in cases from Hispanics, and a slight decrease in cases in African-Americans.
The health director also added that the county has limitations on testing.
“We still have challenges, from time to time, accessing the equipment and supplies that we need to provide testing, including PPE,” Harris said. “We are continuing to prioritize those things."
Those tests are going to people who are showing symptoms, are most at-risk and to first responders and healthcare providers.
When asked about the county possibly opening back up after the stay at home order is supposed to end at the end of April, Harris said the county needs more testing.
“The discussion has been if were going to start releasing some of the pressure on some of the restrictions that we’ve seen across the county, we’ve got to have better testing available to us and better contact tracing," Harris said. “At this time in the county, we do not have that."
She says at this point in time it’s hard to say that the county could completely open back up soon.
She also says once the county does lift some restrictions, there would likely be an increase in cases. Before they do that, they want to make sure hospitals can handle the increase.
Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
