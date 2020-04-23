Carolina Panthers to raise money for Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs in NFL “Draft-A-Thon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers will raise money and awareness for The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.
The fundraising is part of the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon,” a three-day virtual fundraiser to support those impacted by COVID-19.
“Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army has been on the front lines serving North Carolina and South Carolina’s most vulnerable populations who are more susceptible to the health and economic risks of the crisis,” a press release reads.
Panthers fans from across the country are encouraged to donate April 23-25 at NFL.com/relief to support The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. There is also a text-to-donate option.
“The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of North & South Carolina is honored to be one of the charities selected for the 2020 Draft-A-Thon,” said Colonel Jim Arrowood, divisional leader of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas. “As the full impact of this crisis is felt by the people in the Carolinas, The Salvation Army Clubs will continue to meet need in His name for anyone in need of our services, but we need public support to do so. Whether you cheer for the Panthers from right here in Charlotte or from across the Carolinas, we hope you will join our team of staff and volunteers in the Fight for Good.”
The Salvation Army is one of six national service organizations selected by the NFL Foundation to benefit from the virtual fundraiser.
The others are American Red Cross, CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and United Way.
All 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organizations’ local branches to receive a portion of the funding.
In all, the NFL family has donated more than $50 million to various COVID-19 outreach efforts.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.