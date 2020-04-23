Carolina Panthers looking to add new, young talent in 2020 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are looking to add new young talent to a roster that looks drastically different from the team of last year.
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft takes place virtually Thursday night at 8 p.m.
The Panthers currently have the seventh overall pick, but head coach Matt Rhule has made it clear that everything is still on the table for Carolina in the first round.
The Panthers have the seventh pick in the first round and will continue with the 38th, 69th and 113th picks in subsequent rounds. A fifth-round pick was added this offseason after the team traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins. Carolina now picks twice in the fifth round at No. 148 and No. 152.
According to the Panthers website, Rhule said overall he’d like to significantly add to Carolina’s defense over the draft’s seven rounds.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft is being held virtually for the first time ever. Rhule says he has a home office draft room set up and that he’s feeling very comfortable with the technology that will be used for communication throughout the weekend.
Coming into the 2020 season, the Panthers have new leadership on the field with coach Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, giving the frnachise a brand new vision for the future.
So far this offseason, the Panthers have lost several players including Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, James Bradberry, Trai Turner, Greg Van Roten, Daryl Williams, Mario Addison and more.
The Panthers have added players such as Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson, Russell Okung, Tahir Whitehead and more.
The team also recently committed to Christian McCaffrey by signing him to an extension through the 2025 season, and making him the highest paid running back in league history.
