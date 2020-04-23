Carolina Panthers draft DT Derrick Brown in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have drafted Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The first round of the draft is taking place virtually Thursday night.
Brown is 6′5″ and 326 pounds. Over his four years with Auburn, he had 12.5 sacks and 170 total tackles. He also had five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
In 2019, Brown was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Ronnie Lott trophy for being the IMPACT player of the year. He was a consensus All-American.
The Panthers have the seventh pick in the first round and will continue with the 38th, 69th and 113th picks in subsequent rounds. A fifth-round pick was added this offseason after the team traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins. Carolina now picks twice in the fifth round at No. 148 and No. 152.
According to the Panthers website, Rhule said overall he’d like to significantly add to Carolina’s defense over the draft’s seven rounds.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft is being held virtually for the first time ever. Rhule says he has a home office draft room set up and that he’s feeling very comfortable with the technology that will be used for communication throughout the weekend.
Coming into the 2020 season, the Panthers have new leadership on the field with coach Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, giving the frnachise a brand new vision for the future.
So far this offseason, the Panthers have lost several players including Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, James Bradberry, Trai Turner, Greg Van Roten, Daryl Williams, Mario Addison and more.
The Panthers have added players such as Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson, Russell Okung, Tahir Whitehead and more.
The team also recently committed to Christian McCaffrey by signing him to an extension through the 2025 season, and making him the highest paid running back in league history.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.