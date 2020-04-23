Carolina Beach announces it will reopen beach strand access on Monday, with restrictions

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders on Thursday announced that the municipal beach strand will reopen to the public for exercise purposes only next week.
Beginning 12 p.m. Monday, individuals will be allowed to walk, jog, swim, or surf and must follow strict social distancing measures. No exercise group should exceed ten people.
Sunbathing, sitting, games, and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches. Towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas are also prohibited.
Lifeguards will not be on duty.
All public parking lots will remain closed to the general public; public restrooms will remain closed; all town parks will be closed with the exception of walk-in tennis court; Freeman Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
