Avery County 1 of only 7 counties in NC with no COVID-19 cases

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County continues to be a COVID-19 free county in North Carolina.
Though there have been some tests for suspected cases, all results have been negative so far, officials say.
“We’re still waiting to hear results on five more, though,” said County Manager Phillip Barrier.
No matter what those tests results show, Barrier says he is proud of the way the county has come together and adhered to all the guidelines.
“These are the greatest citizens in the world,” Barrier said.
Last month, as the pandemic spread, Avery County commissioners put a ban in effect for short term rentals and required anyone who had a second home in Avery County to quarantine for 14 days if and when they would come to their home there.
Those measures effectively killed the tourist trade.
Barrier says that it has hurt a lot of people financially but believes it was the smart thing to do to keep people safe.
He and others, though, hope the tourist trade can open up this summer.
Barrier thinks it could happen but only if there is a way to keep people safe.
One decision that still has to be made, and soon, he says, whether the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games can go on in July.
Thousands of people travel to Avery County from across the country to participate.
“It’s gonna be a tough decision,” said Barrier.
Barrier thinks that question will be answered in a week or two.
