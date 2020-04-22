Three residents die from coronavirus-related complications at Albemarle nursing home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three residents of an Albemarle nursing home have passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.
Officials from Spring Arbor of Albemarle confirmed that three of the four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.
“It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family and we continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of our residents,” a press release read.
Officials say they continue to work closely with the Stanly County Health Department.
This past week, health officials tested 124 residents and staff in the community and we all but one resident tested negative.
“It should be noted that Spring Arbor of Albemarle is a licensed assisted living community and the actions being taken are helping control the spread of infection as it’s been nine days since a resident tested positive,” a press release read.
Below is a list of the measures the staff at the facility is taking:
- Team members are wearing masks and gloves during their work hours.
- Each resident is quarantined in their apartment and in-room dining is being provided.
- Directing any staff who may be sick to stay home, conducting health checks on all staff upon arrival each day and a separate point of entry for Cottage Program staff.
- Monitoring residents with daily temperatures checks and any new symptoms of illness.
- Communicating with personal physicians of residents.
- Heightening cleaning and infection control practices including disinfecting and closing off areas as necessary.
- Limiting activities to one-on-one contact.
- Enforce social distancing practices, including smaller group activities and increased one-on-one and room visits and activity opportunities.
- Regularly monitoring communications and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and our state and local departments of public health.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.