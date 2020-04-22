Tattoo artists raise money so students can have art supplies at home

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One business that would like to reopen eventually is a tattoo shop owned by a husband and wife in Gaston County. Kyle and Shawna Moore can’t work right now, but they are doing something to help parents who are helping their kids learn reading, history, math and all the basics at home.
The couple wants to make sure students are still learning art.
The Moores are owners of S’Moore Ink Tattoos in Dallas and are giving away art supplies to students for free. They feel kids can use their creativity to help them cope with the changes that have come with COVID-19.
Markers, crayons and construction paper don’t come cheap. Now that students’ art classes are online, there are plenty of parents who found that out the hard way.
“It’s sad to think that kids are sitting around and don’t have anything to do and it’s not their fault. This whole mess is not their fault, so why not see if we can help,” said Shawna Moore.
Both Kyle and Shawna are artists themselves. They didn’t want to keep hearing about kids having to go without those art supplies, so they used their own money to buy what was needed.
“It’s not going to be much, but we’re going to do what we can do,” Shawna said.
They posted about it on Facebook to see if anyone else had it on their heart to help.
“It hasn’t been 24 hours yet at all and we’re already over $1,000 now,” the Moores said.
Both feel somewhat overwhelmed by the heavy response to their call to action.
“We’re already facing an uphill battle because the tattoo industry is taboo," Shawna admitted.
“A lot of people have that old stigma of they’re just some old roughneck tattoo artists. We’re not that way,” Kyle said.
The Moores are putting the supplies into white bags tied with a special message from each person who’s given money to make this happen.
“'Don’t give up, I believe in you all. A person is a person, no matter how small,' and that’s a quote from Dr. Seuss,” Shawna said as she read from one of the bags.
The tattoo shop has been closed for about a month because of the stay at home order. Kyle and Shawna will use the space to give away the supplies Saturday, April 25 from noon to 5 p.m. or until all the bags are gone. They say all you have to do is show up. You don’t have to get out of the car, they will bring it to you.
S’Moore Ink Tattoos
212 S Gaston St, Dallas, NC 28034
