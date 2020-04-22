School leaders react to South Carolina keeping schools closed for rest of year

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. School leaders say that was a good decision since school ends in a few weeks at most South Carolina schools.
There was an issue of practicing social distancing if classes resumed. Many are now looking to next school year and if restrictions will still be in place.
“If we are having to maintain social distancing not only in the school facility,” Lancaster County School Board Member Melvin Stroble said. “But how do we do that through transportation and with some of our buses at capacity - that would be a challenge.”
More information is needed so school leaders can have clarity about how to handle the 2020-2021 school year. It starts in August. Stroble has concerns.
“One is the funding and having those resources available,” Stroble said. “Secondly is any training that is necessary for staff - we want to make sure that is implemented in a timely manner.”
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says despite the fact schools remain closed - online learning is still happening. She says about 25 percent of school districts didn’t participate in online learning because of the digital divide. That is an issue.
Spearman also says summer school is up in the air. She knows summer school will be needed more than ever with schools closed for weeks.
“There may be additional students now that not only need help in reading,” Spearman said. “But in mathematics - so yes, we are working on guidelines for that. It’s going to take some extra funding - we are looking at using some of our CARES Act funding to help support that system.”
Chris Thorpe knows the power of summer school. He says he has seen students excel after participating in a summer school session.
“Not only builds their grades up from where they can learn the material and get the content,” Indian Land Middle School Principal Chris Thorpe said. “It gets their self confidence up - ‘Hey, I can get through this.’ ”
No word if summer school will happen in South Carolina or if there will be a virtual summer school. Thorpe just wonders when the first day of school rolls around next school year will there be restrictions involving social distancing.
“It’s easy to do if you are looking at a building of 100 kids” Thorpe said. “But one of the things that worries me is you got 1,200 kids and you are running five lunches already and those are at capacity - what do you do in those situations? Those are the things that keep me up at night during all of this. How do we do it? How do we protect the kids but still have that educational opportunity?”
Stroble said he will do his part to ensure schools in Lancaster County are ready to the reopening of schools.
“Make sure we have the resources available to support whatever procedure, practices that the governor and the state superintendent and others would recommend,” Stroble said.
While educators wait for schools to reopen, state leaders are giving instructions about how to end the school year.
The state superintendent tells teachers they don’t have to be lenient when it comes to grades but she advises them to use a dose of common sense when calculating the grades.
Also it will be up to individual school districts to determine when students can come and drop off their textbooks, school computers and other school items back at the school.
