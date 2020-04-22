S.C. woman teaches empathy while sewing face masks with her children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman sent this story along as a surprise for her friend Candice Barber. She wants to lift up Candice and her generosity.
Candice lives in Rock Hill. When she’s not homeschooling her two children, her friend says Candice is making face masks with her kids.
“She’s teaching empathy through sewing,” the friend said. “She is teaching them to be thankful and helpful through her own talented gift of working a sewing machine. Candice often extends herself to others, but is very humble. She’s going out of her way for people she doesn’t know to try to keep them safe. I would love for her to just get a little bit of thanks.”
Done. Thank you, Candice.
