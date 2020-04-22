S.C. governor, education superintendent to give update on the status of schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman are expected to make an announcement Wednesday, April 22 on the status of schools in the state at 11 a.m.
The governor and superintendent will hold a press conference at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Right now, all schools are closed through the end of April.
While that is about a week away, many are wondering if the school closures will be extended, or if students will head back to school in May.
This press conference will provide that update.
