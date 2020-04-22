Potentially strong to severe thunderstorms expected Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is effect for Thursday as a storm system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and potentially damaging winds into the Carolinas.
That said, Wednesday is the calm before the storm. Today high temperatures will reach the lower 70s under a gradual increase cloud cover. Overnight temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Rain showers could arrive as soon as early as daybreak Thursday west of I-77, however, the time period of greatest concern is during the afternoon and evening hours.
The focal point of the strongest storms is mainly across the South Carolina Piedmont and south of the I-85 corridor. The storms should exit the region by Friday morning.
Daytime highs are expected to hit the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s Thursday afternoon, but high temperatures could vary based on the timing of the wet weather in a given location.
Dry high pressure returns Friday resulting in high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Another storm system moves through this weekend, and currently Saturday appears to the wetter of the two days.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
