McMaster closes schools, seniors ‘heartbroken’ over missing experiences

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The news of schools remaining closed is tough for many high school seniors looking forward to prom, boosting their GPA for college admissions, and of course graduation.
The seniors say they were holding out hope for an announcement that school would return in May.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster joined state Superintendent Molly Spearman to announce schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. McMaster says he will put the official executive order out sometime next week, but as far as students are concerned, schools are closed.
According to Spearman, students will continue learning from home until the last day of school.
For Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties, that day is May 29. For three school districts in York County--Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and York District One, it is June 4 and Clover is June 3. A Clover District spokesperson says remote learning for them might stop before then, but the decision hasn’t been made yet.
Superintendent Spearman mentioned the district already reached out to some students who need to go to summer school. Right now, Spearman says they do not know how they will be teaching summer school. If the coronavirus and social distancing continues, she says they will have to re-evaluate to make sure everyone is safe.
As far as feeding students, there will still be summer meals. Spearman mentioned the state delivered five million meals so far with no plans of stopping. Despite the setbacks, Spearman says learning has not stopped.
”The schools are the backbone of the community and when they close all of us hurt," she says. “The children want to go to school, the parents want them to go to school, teachers want to be there with their children. But in this very historic pandemic we have been able to carry on.”
The learning is carrying on, but high school seniors know the activities they’ve looked forward to for years are not. They wanted to go to prom and graduation, but now reality is sinking in.
“I was looking forward to senior prom and spirit week and I just miss...I just miss the experience a lot." says Alana DeToro, a high school senior at Indian Land High.
DeToro and her friends Chase Dougherty and Amelia Marsh are missing out on some personal experiences that come with being seniors. DeToro and Marsh are dancers. They were looking forward to their senior solos.
“It just sucks because I was really excited to perform it." says DeToro.
“This is my last time dancing and I was really looking forward to going out with a bang and now I don’t get to do that,” says Marsh, also a senior at Indian Land High.
Chase Dougherty is playing baseball in college, but he missed out on his senior year of ball.
“A lot of kids are not going to be able to play baseball competitively again and that just sucks," says Dougherty." “I get to miss the best season I could have and it just sucks because I want to have it.”
McMaster also talked about graduation. Seniors might miss out on a traditional one, but McMaster says districts are coming up with ways to have ceremonies. When asked, the three said they want their traditional graduation or bust.
“Hopefully everything goes back to normal and we can have a normal graduation where everyone’s meeting in the same place and the same area and you get to watch all of your friends walk and your family gets to watch you walk. I want the normal graduation feeling,” says Dougherty.
“I agree." says Marsh.
“Yeah I agree too,” says DeToro.
