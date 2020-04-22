Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Hundreds demand North Carolina governor end stay-home order
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people angry and frustrated with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order marched around his home while demanding that he cancel it to help restore the state's economy. The crowd gathered on Tuesday before being escorted by Raleigh police motorcycles to walk through downtown Raleigh streets, including those surrounding the Executive Mansion. Cooper’s current order expires April 29, but the governor has said goals still must be met to ease movement and commerce restrictions. He says he'll release more specifics this week about quantifying those goals. Governors of some surrounding states already have announced plans to reopen some businesses.
DISPUTED ELECTION-CHARGES
N. Carolina ballot probe defendant now faces federal charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The political operative already accused in state court of absentee ballot fraud during a 2018 North Carolina congressional election now faces federal charges. Court documents show Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury this month on four counts related to accusations that he fraudulently received Social Security benefits while getting paid for political work. Dowless has been at the center of a state elections and criminal investigation probe into illegal ballot “harvesting” in the 9th Congressional District campaign. Dowless and others were indicted in state court in 2019. Dowless' state counts are still pending.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARRIAGE CEREMONIES
Top N. Carolina judge: Magistrates must keep marrying
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All North Carolina couples should again be able to marry before a local magistrate after worries over the spread of COVID-19 had led several counties to halt such officiating. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered this week that all counties resume performing marriage ceremonies, but gave local court officials flexibility in how and where to do them. Some officiating became more difficult in recent weeks as churches and other venues closed, so large numbers of witnesses came with the couple to the magistrate. Ceremony time and attendance restrictions and appointment requirements can still be issued.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-FOOD PROCESSORS
Employees at 5 North Carolina food processors have COVID-19
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say five food processing facilities in the state are each experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19 among employees. A news release from state health and agriculture officials on Tuesday said there are outbreaks of two or more positive cases in five food processing facilities in Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee and Robeson counties. The release didn’t name the plants. The state news release said that the plants are doing temperature checks, providing personal protective equipment and encouraging social distancing when possible. State and local health officials are also offering technical assistance and on-site visits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ESCAPEE CAPTURED
Inmate caught after blaming prison escape on COVID-19
Authorities say a convicted drug trafficker who said he escaped from a federal prison in North Carolina because he feared the coronavirus has surrendered after 18 days on the run. The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Richard R. Cephas turned himself in at a federal courthouse in Delaware. He escaped in early April from a prison complex in Butner where dozens of prisoners have COVID-19. Prosecutors say he'll be transferred back to North Carolina to face a prison escape charge. Prosecutors say Cephas was about two years from release when he escaped.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGHWAY PROJECTS
North Carolina transportation officials announce layoffs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will lay off temporary and contract workers and delay the start of about 90 construction projects because of a decline in tax revenues resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The department said in a news release that it expects a budget shortfall of at least $300 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. NCDOT said in the news release that it has told location governments that the shortfall is leading to a delay in all but about 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months.
AP-US-EARTH-DAY-MISSED-OPPORTUNITIES
As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges
BOSTON (AP) — Monumental challenges remain 50 years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals. Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before. Environmental groups have long struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change _ and to persuade the public to take it seriously. And now environmentalists fear rollbacks under President Donald Trump threaten some steps previously taken.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BIDEN-FUNDRAISING
Pandemic squeezes finances of Democratic grassroots donors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wealthy Democratic donors have been an object of scorn for many progressive activists, who argue that the large contributions they give are part of a broken political system that favors the well-connected. But with many out of work and a recession likely on the horizon, there are signs that the army of grassroots givers who fueled the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren one $5 contribution at a time are being squeezed. Now, after a protracted primary debate over the propriety of relying on big-dollar donors, wealthy financiers may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.