Laney High School honors its seniors with graduation signs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With graduation plans still hanging in the balance in New Hanover County, one local high school has found a unique way to honor its seniors.
A quick trip to Laney High School’s campus and you will be met with rows of signs, adorned in Buccaneer yellow, congratulating all 497 graduating seniors.
The signs, which were put out Wednesday morning by staff, will be on display until Friday, when parents can come to campus and take their child’s sign home.
The cost of the signs was split between Laney High School and the Parent Teacher Association.
Principal Sharon Dousharm said the district is still working out possible options for graduation ceremonies and will offer a survey to seniors with the options that have been discussed.
A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools on Wednesday said the district is still awaiting guidance from the state and the county before making a final decision regarding graduations.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.