Kick distracted driving to the curb this month with our N Charlotte Toyota tips

Are you guilty of distracted driving? Most of us are, honestly. It’s easy to give into the temptation to answer a text, brush your hair, or grab lunch while you’re behind the wheel. However, it’s dangerous – distracted driving is responsible for 10% of all fatal crashes and 15% of all injury crashes. It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and here at Toyota of N Charlotte we want to help you kick this bad habit to the curb!
It’s easier than you might think – there’s great technology to help with the phone issues, and we’ve got N Charlotte Toyota tips to help you with all of the others. Read on!
5 tips to help you stop engaging in distracted driving
#1: Put your phone away.
Your phone is one of the biggest distractions you’ll encounter when you’re behind the wheel, so don’t even give yourself the option of using it. Instead, turn it on silent and put it in a bag or your center console so you can’t even see it. If you absolutely have to make a phone call or send a message, you can use the Bluetooth tech in our N Charlotte Toyotas OR have a passenger do it for you so you can keep both hands on the wheel.
#2: Situate yourself before you leave home.
Before you even leave the driveway, make sure you adjust your mirrors, fasten your seatbelt, and adjust your seat so you’re comfortable. This is also a good time to choose a radio station or playlist, adjust the climate controls, and put your destination into your navigation if you’re going to need directions. Doing all of this now will help you avoid distracted driving habits when you’re out on the road.
#3: Eat anywhere but behind the wheel.
We get it – hunger strikes. However, eating behind the wheel of your N Charlotte Toyota is definitely considered distracted driving. It means taking your hands off the wheel and your eyes off the road, both of which are dangerous. Eat before you leave or after you arrive; if you simply can’t wait, choose a snack that’s not messy or complicated.
#4: Pay attention to how you’re engaging with passengers.
When you talk to your passengers, do you turn to face them? Do you look into the rearview mirror to make eye contact? If so, then make it a point to stop. You want to keep your eyes on the road at all times, even when someone is talking to you. Additionally, if you have a new teen driver on your hands you may want to consider limiting or even banning passengers in their car so they’re not distracted by them.
#5: Don’t get ready in the car.
It’s tempting to save time and get ready in the car on your way to your destination, but don’t do it. Personal grooming like putting on makeup, doing your hair, shaving, tying your tie – it’s all distracted driving because it takes your attention away from the task at hand.
Let Toyota of N Charlotte help you break the habits!
