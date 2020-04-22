Inmate at N.C. state prison dies from COVID-19 complications

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) confirmed Wednesday that a prisoner with COVID-19 has died. This is the first inmate at a N.C. state prison to die due to the virus.
The inmate, who was housed at Pender Correctional Institution, died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19. The patient’s name has not been released, but officials say he was in his late 50s and had underlying health conditions.
“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”
Officials say the inmate first showed symptoms of a viral infection on April 8 and was “promptly isolated from the population, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and tested for COVID-19.” The test came back positive two days later and hospitalized three days after that.
His condition worsened, and he died on Tuesday, April 21, NCDPS said.
The news comes more than a week after four inmates who were held at a N.C. federal prison died of COVID-19 within three days.
The inmates were in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner I in Butner, North Carolina.
More information about the actions prisons are taking to protect against coronavirus, along with offender testing information, can be found here: DPS Action for Prisons.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.