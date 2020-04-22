Gaston County Sheriff speaks about COVID-19 safety, says jail population has lowered amid pandemic

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said he has taken several steps to make sure employees, visitors and inmates are safe when they are inside of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office & Jail building.
Because of the pandemic, several restrictions have been put in place at the facility.
Cloninger said anyone entering the sheriff’s office or jail must have their temperature taken. There are signs posted around the building’s front lobby warning visitors not to enter the facility if they feel sick or are experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Additionally, new inmates are placed in isolation if they are being brought into the jail with coronavirus symptoms.
The sheriff said all of his employees and all of the inmates are being given masks to wear in the facility. Several mugshots taken at the jail show suspects photographed with the masks draped around their necks.
“We’ve been wearing masks for right at 20 days every day inside the sheriff’s office,” said Cloninger.
The sheriff also said the jail population has decreased dramatically since restrictions were implemented statewide. He said the jail went from having close to 650 inmates in March to around 368 inmates as of this week.
The sheriff said the decrease in population is due to a few different factors. He explained that more people have been bailing loved ones out of jail because of concerns about the virus. He also noted that prosecutors and public defenders have more time to work on plea deals for inmates now that a lot of court proceedings aren’t happening . Cloninger said another contributing factor is that police on the streets are writing more citations for non-violent offenders instead of bringing the suspected offenders to jail.
“It’s a whole concerted effort to keep the jail population down as much as possible without threatening public safety,” said the sheriff.
Cloninger said despite the precautions he has taken and restrictions he has put in place, four of his employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. He said several other employees have had to take time off because they were tested for the virus.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the employees, protect the inmates and particularly protect the public from the spread of this,” said Cloninger.
He said even if local businesses are allowed to start easing up on coronavirus restrictions, he won’t do away with restrictions at the sheriff’s office and jail until he consults local public health officials.
“I’ll have to end it when I feel, and the experts feel it’s safe to,” said Cloninger.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.