Former WBTV Good News reporter raising thousands for the hungry in lieu of birthday celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former WBTV Good News reporter Kristen Hampton is continuing to have a positive influence on the community while making people laugh - and now she’s doing it instead of celebrating a major milestone.
Hampton will be turning 40 years old on May 1. But, she of course can’t celebrate the big 4-0 while keeping a safe distance from those she cares about.
“I want to just wait - pretend it didn’t happen - and wait until I can be around my friends and family and hug them,” Hampton said.
Instead of sending cards in the mail, she’s asking people to throw in a few dollars to help feed people in need. She started a GoFundMe campaign to do just that.
“I firmly believe food is love. It’s a gift that no one should go without," she wrote. "Ever since childhood, one of my favorite hobbies has been cooking and providing good meals for my friends and family. Sadly, so many people are without right now. This is where we can help.”
After posting the campaign, Hampton raised more than $20,000 in about 30 minutes, easily breaking her original goal of $5,000. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the total went from below $50,000 to above $60,000. Hampton’s goal now is to raise $100,000.
The money raised will go to four specific charities:
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Watchmen of the Streets (an organization that supports homeless neighbors in North and South Carolina)
- Meals on Wheels America
- Feeding America
Hampton, who is widely known for her hilarious ‘product testing,’ also let donors vote on whether her next test would be something fans have urged her to do - and not do - for years: the Flowbee hair cutting system.
The yea’s won and Hampton used the Flowbee live on Facebook. You can watch the entire video on her page here!
While the votes may be over - and the long hair gone - the fundraiser is still going.
“I certainly understand many people reading this will not be able to help, or may choose other charities," Hampton wrote. "I understand, and pray you find the resources you need, or find it in your heart to help in whatever way possible.”
If you’d like to help, you can donate by clicking here.
