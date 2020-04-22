First Alert issued for a stormy Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Wednesday evening looks pretty quiet as clouds will be on the increase.
By morning, we will already see rain moving into the picture. Rain is a good bet for the first half of the day. It could be heavy at times through midday.
In the afternoon, we may see a few dry hours before the next round of storms pulls in. While the whole day has a First Alert, the first half of the day will mainly be just wet.
The late afternoon into the evening is when we have the best chance for severe storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes are possible during that time. The rain will finally move out overnight.
Friday looks like a nice one! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and we should stay dry.
Saturday brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
From Sunday into next week, we have pretty low rain chances. It will be nice to have a few dry days in a row. Highs will mainly range in the low to mid 70s.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
