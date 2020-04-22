Enjoy today, rain and storms return tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today and there’ll be a lot less wind than yesterday. We’re starting off cool this morning with readings in the 40s and 50s but will wind up in the lower 70s, just shy of the seasonal average for late April.
We’ll stay dry this evening, but as clouds increase overnight, rain showers will start to break out overnight as a strengthening storm system pushes across the South.
Thursday is a First Alert day. It’s going to rain and, if the models are correct, we might not be so lucky this time dodging severe weather. At this point, it appears as if the greatest risk for severe weather will be to our south, over Alabama and Georgia, it’s not out of the question that a few stronger storms could blow through the WBTV viewing area.
The greatest risk appears to be along and south / east of I-85. On top of that, rainfall of one to two inches is likely to fall, so there could be localized flooding in areas of poor drainage.
Behind the front, Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s before another cool front approaches Saturday with a risk for a few more thunderstorms. High temperatures Saturday are forecast to be in the middle 70s before backing off to near 70° on Sunday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
