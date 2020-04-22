Crime Stoppers: Police asking for tips in southeast Charlotte shooting that injured child, two others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking community members to help them identify the suspects responsible for a shooting in southeast Charlotte.
The shooting happened last Saturday morning at a home in the Grier Park Apartments community. Police said three people were hurt including an 11-year-old girl. Officers said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers returned to the community Tuesday afternoon. Johnson and a couple other members of the police department passed out Crime Stoppers fliers in the community.
“It’s unfortunate because it happened, period. This is the last thing that we want to be occurring at a time like now when we’re encouraging people to stay at home,” Johnson told WBTV.
WBTV previously spoke to a family member of the victims. Demetrea Hamilton said her sister, cousin, and cousin’s daughter were all injured in the shooting.
“We ain’t trying to harm nobody. We just want to live our life. I want my sister to be here to take care of her kids and grandkids,” said Hamilton during the interview.
There are still bullet holes in the unit where the shooting took place. The front window has been covered with a piece of plywood.
Johnson said it is unclear if any one individual was targeted during the shooting.
“We’re not sure. We do believe the apartment was the target because no other apartment was struck by gunfire. We need as much information as we can get,” said Johnson.
The detective said police have received a few leads in the case, but no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
