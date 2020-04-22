Christian McCaffrey surprises Lowe’s workers with video call, invites them to Panthers games

View this post on Instagram

While we are spending more time at home, it’s important to me to say THANK YOU to all those helping our communities run during these trying times. It was a lot of fun surprising some passionate @Panthers fans working hard at @loweshomeimprovement while they #keeppounding for our hometown, day in and day out. Charlotte has been an amazing home to me and I look forward to welcoming some new teammates home tomorrow #HomeUnitesUs #lowespartner #22andYou