Christian McCaffrey surprises Lowe’s workers with video call, invites them to Panthers games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christian McCaffrey, the face of the Carolina Panthers, surprised local Lowe’s workers to thank them for their hard work and personally invite them to a game next season.
The star running back participated in surprise video calls with Lowe’s associates from the Pineville store.
McCaffrey expressed appreciation to the workers, saying that they have really stepped up to serve the community when it’s needed most.
This effort was undertaken to connect with those on the front lines and thank them for their hard work.
During the calls, McCaffrey surprised each Lowe’s associate with an offer to host them at one of his games next season.
