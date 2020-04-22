Chicken sale in Morganton has people lined up for miles

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It looked like a packed crowd for a homecoming game or a graduation. The line of cars that stretched for miles into Freedom High School, though, had nothing to do with either.
A local chicken processor had opened its sales to the public with bargain prices.
“It’s awesome,” said one woman.
Case Farms usually sells to the restaurant industry but that business has dropped considerably with the COVID-19 shutdowns across the country.
With an overflow of inventory, Case Farms decided to let the public buy it. 40 pounds of chicken tenderloins or breast were sold for $40. Leg quarters were offered at half that price.
Officials said it was a way to give back to the community while cutting some of the losses at the company.
Though the wait in line was three hours of more for some of the people, they still felt it was worth it.
“If they can’t sell it to the restaurants they can sell it to us, and we will take it,” said one woman.
The company has had several sales in recent weeks like this but officials said this was the biggest crowd of all.
