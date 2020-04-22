Charlotte-area radio professional dies of coronavirus-related complications

“For the last six weeks, our show has been airing ‘best of’ bits and I’ve been doing social media in support of those best of bits. “I was too afraid – I’m a caregiver- and my mom lives with me and she’s a COVID-19 triple-threat – chronic asthma, diabetes and this year she’ll be 80,” Ramona said. She didn’t feel comfortable going into work and putting her mother at risk.