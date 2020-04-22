BLOG: Severe weather update for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of uncertainty with this upcoming event.
At the start of my shift, the models were leaning toward a late afternoon/evening window for a severe weather episode. By the end of my shift models had trended toward a midday/afternoon arrival of the strongest storms. In terms of the actual threat, the indicators have backed off some as well in the most recent model runs.
However, they could just as easily swing back the other way on Wednesday, so this still requires close monitoring.
Take a look at the accompanying weather map. This is the models’ attempt at showing tornado tracks. As you can see, they’re all concentrated well south of our region, actually south of Columbia, SC.
We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on Wednesday!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
