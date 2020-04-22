Akeem Davis-Gaither goes from undersized LB to the cusp of the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Akeem Davis-Gaither entered App State as an undersized outside linebacker but is heading to the NFL Draft as one of the top outside linebacker prospects.
“I was 175 (pounds) so the coaches were scared to play me at linebacker,” said Davis-Gaither. “They really didn’t believe in me. My position coach always stuck with me and encouraged me to always believe in myself and give 110% every time I get the chance to be on the field.”
Due to his size when he first got to Boone, Akeem kept it real with himself and while others had their eyes and minds on ultimately making it to the NFL, he just focused on the work he needed to do at ASU.
“Honestly, I never really thought past college,” said Davis-Gaither. “I was just in the moment just wanting to perfect my craft. I never told myself I couldn’t play in the NFL, but I really just wanted to focus on where I was at.”
That line of thinking has worked well for Davis-Gaither. By the time he was done playing for the Mountaineers, he was first team All-Sun Belt and the conference defensive player of the year.
He had a great senior season as he racked up 104 tackles, 5 sacks, and 14.5 tackles for loss. But he feels like one game really put him on the map when it comes to his quest to getting to the NFL... the Mountaineers victory over South Carolina back on November 9, 2019.
“The response from that was just tremendous from the fans and from the media,” said Akeem.
And one play in particular set it off for the senior linebacker.
“The 4th stop where I dipped underneath the guy and got the sack.”
And here we are today with Davis-Gaither being talked about on a national level as one of the top 10 outside linebackers in this draft. But not always in the most positive light.
On one national show, they played the game defender or pretender. When talking about Davis-Gaither, they called him a pretender, BUT he has the skills to play on the next level. They just questioned the level of football he played in college and want to see him do it in the league. So exactly what kind of player will a NFL team be getting in Davis-Gaither.
“They definitely not getting a pretender," said Akeem as he laughed. “I know that for sure. It’s understandable for them. We all know the competition in the Sun Belt is not that great but being undersized as a linebacker then playing at a smaller school, I always carry that chip on my shoulder to prove those doubters wrong. Now I got to prove them wrong.”
