YCSO bloodhound passes away after 11+ years on the force

YCSO bloodhound passes away after 11+ years on the force
YCSO Bloodhound Hattie and her handler Cpl. Tim Carroll. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office | Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 21, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 12:03 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A bloodhound officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office passed away recently after serving more than 11 years with the department.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson and the YCSO made the sad announcement on Facebook on Tuesday. Bloodhound Hattie and her handler, Cpl. Tim Carroll, helped in locating hundreds of wanted suspects, missing children and dementia patients, officials wrote on the YCSO webpage.

“Hattie fought back health issues in the past from a snake bite, stroke, and cancer. Hattie was also shot at during an ambush situation and still tracked the suspect down,” YCSO wrote. “Her first week back on the job after going through chemotherapy treatment and been deemed cancer free, Hattie tracked down a car chase suspect through several neighborhoods to a house where the person was found hiding in a closet.”

Hattie had been with the department’s K-9 Unit since she was 8 months old.

It’s with a heavy heart Sheriff Kevin Tolson and the York County K-9 Unit announces the passing of 11 ½ year veteran...

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.