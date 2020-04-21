Winthrop University returns $3.7M in housing, dining and parking fees to students

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University is returning millions of dollars in housing, dining and parking fees to students due to their absence from the campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campus closed and the university moved to remote learning last month.
The process provides $3.7 million in reimbursements to student accounts and impacted nearly 3,000 students.
Interim President George W. Hynd said fee adjustments were calculated based on students’ unused portions of residence hall, meal plan, Café Cash and parking permit charges.
“Thanks to the good work of a team of individuals from residence life, finance, information technology, and financial aid, fee adjustments were made to impacted student accounts last week,” Hynd noted. “As mentioned previously, some fee adjustments resulted in a refund if a student’s account was current, while other fee adjustments reduced the student’s balance owed to the university.”
Fee adjustments were completed last week, and for accounts that resulted in a credit balance, checks were mailed or processed by direct deposit Monday.
Hynd also announced that pending the receipt of federal funds Winthrop soon will be distributing nearly $2.7 million from the CARES Act to undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
