Windy and warm today, small shower risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast today along with a gusty breeze and warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s. As a weak front blows through the region today, scattered showers are likely in the mountains and a few may even drift down into the Piedmont late in the day.
Clear skies behind the front will allow for cooler temperatures overnight. Most of us will fall back into the chilly 40s at daybreak Wednesday, but a few neighborhoods will likely dip into the 30s.
Sunshine is back in the forecast Wednesday ahead of the arrival of more unsettled weather on Thursday. Wednesday will start very cool before afternoon temperatures peak at near 70°. Thursday is a First Alert day. It’s going to rain and, if the models are correct, we might not be so lucky this time dodging severe weather.
At this point, it appears as if the greatest risk for severe weather will be to our south, over Alabama and Georgia, it’s not out of the question that a few stronger storms could blow through the WBTV viewing area. On top of that, rainfall of one to two inches is most likely.
Behind the front, Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s before another weak front approaches Saturday with a risk for a few more thunderstorms.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.