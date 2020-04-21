Salisbury man sentenced to five years prison for drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A resident of Salisbury was sentenced by a federal judge sitting in Greensboro on a charge of distributing heroin, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Rennel Jeffery Parson, Jr., 28, was sentenced to a 60 month term of imprisonment by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. In addition to prison time, Parson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.00. Parson pleaded guilty on January 6, 2020 to Count One of the Indictment.
Court records show that on June 23, 2017, and June 26, 2017, investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin from Parson. Both transactions took place in the parking lot of a Salisbury grocery store.
“Today’s sentencing reflects our continued commitment to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to address violent crime and drug activity that plagues our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Martin. “It also highlights our strong working relationship with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury Police Department, the Rowan County District Attorney, and other local law enforcement agencies through Project Safe Neighborhoods to ensure all the people of Rowan County live in safe, drug free neighborhoods. I commend the excellent work done in this case by the Department of Homeland Security and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.”
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.