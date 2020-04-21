Rock Hill residents worry about property after Carolina Panthers vote

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - After hours of heated debate, the Carolina Panthers got the green light from York County council to move to Rock Hill. In a narrow four to three vote, the council granted access to more than 1,000 acres of land.
Councilmembers Allison Love, William Roddey, Joel Hamilton and Britt Blackwell voted yes for the project.
The original plan from the Panthers included about 270 acres housing the practice facility and headquarters. What many said they were not prepared for was an additional 880 acres added in the deal - some of that land including people’s homes. Rick and Michelle Patterson’s land is on the list.
At first, Rick and Michelle Patterson shared excitement for the Panthers in Rock Hill, but on Saturday, their excitement turned to apprehension.
”I think it was surprise, you know they’re making these decisions on our property and we have no idea this is going on," says Rick Patterson.
The Pattersons found out on Facebook their Sturgis Road land was listed in the 880 acres. York County Councilman William Roddey spoke to the couple before Monday’s meeting and vote. They say he did not give any reassuring news.
”He informed us that the Panthers organization I believe placed this at their doorstep at the 11th hour. It was placed on our doorstep much later than that, so we were scrambling and it was very upsetting," he says.
Now, the Pattersons are afraid someone could knock on their door pressuring them to sell or even forced annexation.
”This is our little piece of heaven that we have made our own and never expected that the Panthers organization would have incentives to buy our property," says Michelle Patterson.
”Those fears are just wildly exaggerated and blown out of proportion to any actual risk," says Councilman Joel Hamilton.
Hamilton listened into more than an hour and a half of the public comment portion of the meeting. He says people who have land in the 880 acres have no reason to worry.
”Neither the Panthers, the county or anyone is taking nor is there a threat to take anyone’s property. So there isn’t an impact, there isn’t a threat of an impact and if there is any impact it could very well be that it just enhanced the value of that property," he says.
Hamilton says council started debating the extra land during the second reading in March. He doesn’t agree with the “11th hour” claims the Pattersons and Councilman Roddey brought up, especially for a deal of this magnitude.
”This is a wonderful deal for York County, it’s an amazing deal for the community. It’s a billion-dollar shot in the arm for this area when it really needs it. The response that I’ve been receiving is very positive about people being very excited about this deal," Hamilton says.
The Panthers don’t have a plan for the additional 880 acres. Hamilton says the Panthers will use the extra land if they need to expand.
