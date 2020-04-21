Report: Citadel ignored calls from police about woman needing to go to restroom

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Calls from police inquiring about the condition of a resident at The Citadel-Salisbury were repeatedly ignored, according to a report at the Salisbury Police Department.
On Monday at approximately 2:00 pm, the 77-year-old resident contacted her son to say that she needed to go to the restroom and could not get anyone from the staff to help her.
By 5:00 pm, the woman still had not gotten any help, according to the police report. The resident’s son then called police.
Officers began calling The Citadel, but they say that no one answered their calls. An officer drove to the Citadel and rang a doorbell, but no one answered.
Minutes later a woman came out of the facility and met the officer in the parking lot. She told the officer that the resident had gotten help.
Police contacted Adult Services for a follow up. Officers will also be doing a follow up investigation.
A police supervisor told WBTV that this was the second call from the family member of a Citadel resident who said that they were concerned about a loved one and could not get any communication from The Citadel.
