ReOpenNC: Larger crowd expected Tuesday to protest Gov. Cooper’s stay-home order

“Reports from your clients’ protest of April 14, 2020, show that the six-food Social Distancing Requirement identified above was not maintained by many participants. By doing so, they endangered themselves, their families, their friends, and others with whom they came into contact. When the six-foot Social Distancing Requirement is not followed, law enforcement may intervene to enforce the order, and thereby protect both the public and the protesters themselves,” McKinney writes.