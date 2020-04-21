Patience pays off for Darrynton Evans in his quest to the NFL

“He’s kind of like a big brother to me,” said Evans. “He had his shine this year but he has been in the league for a while. I remember him being with the Ravens, then the Dolphins, then with the Eagles, then with the Brown. Then he finally got to a team that was his fit. The main thing he tells me is just special teams. He’s a hard worker and that’s one thing they all tell me to do is work hard and it will pay off. But at the same time, you have to help yourself in other areas and then knowing more than you should know. The more you know, the more you will get on the field.”