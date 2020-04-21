Nice Wednesday before another First Alert on Thursday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will continue to be in a quiet pattern through the day on Wednesday. Tonight will fall to the mid 40s for lows.
Wednesday will start out mostly sunny before clouds creep in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s.
There is a First Alert for Thursday! Another storm system will plow through the deep south. The worst of the severe weather looks to remain to our south – across parts of GA and AL.
We will be on the northern edge of the action but could still be just close enough for a good bit of rain and even thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong to severe any time from midday, on into the evening. Rainfall could reach 1-3”.
By Friday morning, the system will be on the way out. That doesn’t mean we won’t see a few leftover morning showers before it moves on. Eventually, we reach a high of 76.
The next system will move in on Saturday. The models are still coming together on this one but again, there’s a good chance for rain and even a few strong to severe storms.
Highs reach the mid 70s before we cool down and dry out Sunday and into the new week. Highs will be back in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
