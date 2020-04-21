172 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in South Carolina

As of April 20, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. As of Tuesday morning, 4,869 hospital beds are available and 6,511 are utilized, which is a 57.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.