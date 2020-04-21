172 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - Health officials reported 172 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.
The state now has 4,608 coronavirus cases and 135 virus-related deaths.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 22 cases
- Chesterfield County: 37 cases
- Lancaster County: 78 total cases
- York County: 162 cases
Projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 750 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9.
As of April 20, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. As of Tuesday morning, 4,869 hospital beds are available and 6,511 are utilized, which is a 57.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC estimates that as of April 20, 72 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 28 percent remain ill.
Governor Henry McMaster is allowing public beaches and some retail stores to reopen in South Carolina this week. State health officials announced only 64 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Monday.
McMaster issued an executive order removing restrictions on access to public beaches, but local officials have the authority to restrict access as they see fit. Beaches may reopen Tuesday, April 21, at noon.
This order also re-opens retail stores that were previously closed. The businesses to be reopened are as follows:
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft, and music stores
- Flea markets
- Florists and flower stores
All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice.
Under the order, retail stores may reopen Monday, April 20, at 5:00 p.m., but must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20 percent occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.
In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.
All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.
McMaster announced the creation of accelerateSC, a coordinated plan involving small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials and education professionals.
The plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.
The governor of South Carolina recently urged residents to keep social distancing right now, but had encouraging words about when restrictions could be lifted.
“I look forward to working together to accelerate South Carolina’s economic restart,” McMaster wrote. “We are going to find the best ways to do it quickly and safely.”
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
