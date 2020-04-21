N.C. farmers say flow of migrant workers needs to continue

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Planting has begun in the tomato fields of Lincoln County. Blackberries are blooming. Peaches need thinning. Farmers say all that and more will need the attention of migrant workers before long.
Already they have been involved in the fruit orchards. The crop looks so good there, a group of migrants on Tuesday was thinning the peach trees of small fruit so branches can handle the load once the fruit reach full size in a month. That’s when picking will begin there and for other crops as well.
“We’re going to need a lot of people,” said Thomas Chavez at Knob Creek Orchards.
That farm, as well as most others, have gone through contractors to arrange migrant help. The contractors deal with immigration officials and bring workers across the border to work the fields as harvest time starts in Florida and heads north.
Ray Wright’s tomato fields will be ready for picking in June, and he says he’ll need plenty of people.
“Without them we can’t get the produce picked,” he said.
President Trump has said he will sign an executive order soon to put a hold on immigration for 120 days. Indications are that essential workers would still be allowed in and that could mean farm workers.
Growers are confident that will be the case. Migrants do not take jobs away from local folks, they said. While some will work the fields, most will not, they say.
“We just can’t get local help for that,” said Ray Wright.
He and other farmers will wait and see what the executive order specifically says.
