MollysKids: Perspective from Mia Furrer

"Quarantining for COVID-19 might not be great," said Marianna. "But it sure is better than the quarantine life we had to live when her body was full of cancer. There are some similarities: being mindful of every little possible germ, doing school from home, medical masks, constant hand-washing, etc. But back then, Mia couldn’t swim in the pool. She couldn't run around outside. Some days she couldn’t get off the couch or walk to the bathroom on her own. If she did go out for a little while, she'd sleep the remainder of the day. And even if she had a good day of feeling well, she still had her cute bald head...